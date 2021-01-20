Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio has released a year-end 2020 report.
In 2020, the Elk County Coroner’s Office investigated/reviewed 294 cases. Of those 294 cases, the breakdown is as follows:
- There were 18 accidental deaths –Nine falls among the elderly, two motor vehicle accidents, one fire death, and one asphyxiation and five drug overdoses.
- The overdose deaths were attributed to one with gabapentin, one heroin and fentanyl, one combined drug, and two fentanyl overdoses.
- There were seven suicides investigated, four attributed to firearms, two by hanging, and one by intentional overdose.
- Sixty-one (61) cases were attributed to natural causes, three cases were undetermined in manner of death, and there is one case pending from 2020.
- The office also authorized 154 cremations and reviewed 50 nursing home deaths.
Also for the year end, the Cribs for Kids program, which was introduced by Muccio in 2019, delivered cribs to six families in need of a safe sleep space for their child. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Elk County Elder Justice Coalition met four times and will begin meeting again when it is safe to do so. This program is intended to bring education and awareness to the community about issues that affect our seniors, such as abuse, scams, or where resources can be found for various issues.