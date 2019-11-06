RIDGWAY — Elk County had a nearly 43 percent voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election, electing and re-electing county, city and borough officials.
Below are the unofficial general election results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday:
COUNTYJudge of the Superior Court
- Four candidates faced off for two open seats, with Megan McCarthy King (5,132) and Christylee Peck (4,980) taking the top number of votes for Judge of the Superior Court.
Judge of the Court of Common
Pleas 59th District
- Shawn T. McMahon (7,579), who won both the Democratic and Republican vote in the May primary, was sworn in as Judge of the Court of Common Pleas 59th District in October.
Commisioners
- Elk County elected three of four candidates for county commissioner, with Rep. Joe Dahir (5,527) coming in with the most votes, followed by Fritz Lecker (4,286) and Matthew Quesenberry Sr. (3,309), topping Democratic candidate Raymond Krise’s 2,168 votes.
Auditor
- It was a tight race for Elk County auditor, with Republican candidate Sandra Caltagarone (4,853) upsetting incumbent Kathy McMahon (2,886) for a four-year term.
Prothonotary
- Elk County re-elected incumbent Susan Straub Schneider (7,673), who ran unopposed.
Register and Recorder
- It was a tight race between candidates Ron Beimel (2,867) and Lee Neureiter (5,048) for register and recorder, with Neureiter coming in for the win by 2,281 votes.
Treasurer
- Democrat Peggy Brown Schneider (4,281) topped Republican candidate Matthew Frey (3,631) by 650 votes for county treasurer.
Coroner
- Michelle A. Muccio (7,685), running unopposed, was re-elected for a four-year term as county coroner.
Sheriff
- Todd Caltagarone (7,710), running unopposed, was re-elected as Elk County sheriff.
CITYCity of St. Marys Council Person
- There were three open seats on City of St. Marys City Council. Incumbent and Republican candidate Andrew Mohney (2,736), Democratic candidate Bob Roberts (2,041) and Republican Joseph Fleming (2,722) were all elected for a four-year term as councilmen.
- Newcomer and Democratic candidate Shane Schneider (1,484) and Republican Gina Vrobel (1,790) faced off for a two-year term, with Vrobel taking the win by 306 votes.
BOROUGHSRidgway Borough Council
- Six candidates competed for the three open seats on Ridgway Borough Council Tuesday. Newcomer Ralph Dussia (510) brought in the most votes, followed by newcomer Abbi Peters (466) and incumbent Frank Quattrone (456) for a four-year term.
Johnsonburg Borough Council
- Candidates James Deangelo, (334) Scott Cherry (417) and J.R. Depanfilis (383) were all re-elected as Johnsonburg Borough councilmen, filling the three four-year-term seats available.
Retention ElectionElk County voted to retain Anne E. Lazarus and Judy Olson as Superior Court judges, as well as Kevin Brobson and Patricia McCullough for Commonwealth Court judges.