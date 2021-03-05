ST. MARYS — The Elk County Humane Society is still seeing an increase in its adoptions so far this year, according to Operations Manager Sarah Evers.
In 2020, both cat and dog adoptions were up by nearly 25 percent, and numbers are still currently high, she said.
As a partnership with “A Day Before the Rainbow Rescue” in South Carolina, the ECHS also helps to rescue dogs from southern shelters, last year pulling 82, all of whom were adopted. So far in 2021, 26 southern dogs have been saved from euthanasia and brought to St. Marys.
During the month of March, Evers said they are giving a few longer-resident cats a little lucky “boost.” All adult cats over 1 year of age will have a $25 adoption fee, which includes spay/neuter surgery, rabies and distemper vaccines, dewormer, flea and tick medication, microchip and a feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus.
“They always seemed to get overlooked for whatever reasons, so we discounted their adoptions to $25 in hopes that people will look past some of their flaws and adopt,” she said. “Most are either a little older or have to be the only cat, which deters some people.”
Donations to the ECHS have also remained pretty consistent, said Evers.
“People have been pretty good to us, even with the pandemic,” she said.
Still operating by appointment only, the ECHS recommends people visit its website, www.echumanesociety.org, and fill out an application first. A staff member will then reach out to the person interested. Animals available for adoption can also be found at www.petfinder.com.