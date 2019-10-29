The following are Elk County’s polling locations for the Nov. 5 election:

Benezette Township

  • Benezette Township Building, 105 School House Road, Benezette, PA 15821

Fox Township

  • Fox Township Community Building, 370 Main St., Kersey, PA 15846

Highland Township

  • Highland Haven Snow Seekers Club Building, 13026 Route 948, Kane, PA 16735

James City

  • James City Fire Hall, 140 Pennsylvania Ave., James City, PA 16734

Horton Township

  • Horton Township Supervisor’s Building, 5275 Route 219, Brockport, PA 15823

Jay Township

  • Weedville Wesleyan Church, 18945 Bennetts Valley Hwy., Weedville, PA 15868

Wilcox

  • Wilcox Community Building, 320 Farles St., Wilcox, PA 15870

Millstone Township

  • Millstone Township Supervisor’s Building, 2329 Route 3001, Sigel, PA 15860

Ridgway Township

  • North Ridgway — Johnsonburg Fire Department Social Hall, 99 Clarion Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845
  • South Ridgway — Ridgway Township Municipal Building, 1537-A Montmorenci Road, Ridgway, PA 15853

Spring Creek Township

  • Lake City Community Building, 27586 Lake City Road, Ridgway, PA 15853

Johnsonburg

  • Johnsonburg Community Center, 600 Market St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845
  • Central Hose Social Club, 326 West Center St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845
  • Johnsonburg Borough Building, 100 Main St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845

Ridgway

  • Elk County Courthouse Annex building gymnasium, 300 Center St., Ridgway, PA 15853
  • West End Fire Hall, 321 West Main St., Ridgway, PA 15853
  • First Lutheran Church, 331 South St., Ridgway, PA 15853

St. Marys

  • St. Marys Church Parish Center, 325 Church St., St. Marys, PA 15857
  • Christian Education Building, 217 Washington St., St. Marys, PA 15857
  • Local 502 AFL-CIO Union Hall Building, 1044 Brusselles St., St. Marys, PA 15857
  • Christian Food Bank, 815 South Michael St., St. Marys, PA 15857
  • Best Western Inn, 1002 Earth Road, St. Marys, PA 15857
  • St. Marys Sacred Heart Church Parish Center, 337 Center St., St. Marys, PA 15857

More information can also be found at www.co.elk.pa.us/index.php/elk-county-polling-locations.

