The following are Elk County’s polling locations for the Nov. 5 election:
Benezette Township
- Benezette Township Building, 105 School House Road, Benezette, PA 15821
Fox Township
- Fox Township Community Building, 370 Main St., Kersey, PA 15846
Highland Township
- Highland Haven Snow Seekers Club Building, 13026 Route 948, Kane, PA 16735
James City
- James City Fire Hall, 140 Pennsylvania Ave., James City, PA 16734
Horton Township
- Horton Township Supervisor’s Building, 5275 Route 219, Brockport, PA 15823
Jay Township
- Weedville Wesleyan Church, 18945 Bennetts Valley Hwy., Weedville, PA 15868
Wilcox
- Wilcox Community Building, 320 Farles St., Wilcox, PA 15870
Millstone Township
- Millstone Township Supervisor’s Building, 2329 Route 3001, Sigel, PA 15860
Ridgway Township
- North Ridgway — Johnsonburg Fire Department Social Hall, 99 Clarion Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845
- South Ridgway — Ridgway Township Municipal Building, 1537-A Montmorenci Road, Ridgway, PA 15853
Spring Creek Township
- Lake City Community Building, 27586 Lake City Road, Ridgway, PA 15853
Johnsonburg
- Johnsonburg Community Center, 600 Market St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845
- Central Hose Social Club, 326 West Center St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845
- Johnsonburg Borough Building, 100 Main St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845
Ridgway
- Elk County Courthouse Annex building gymnasium, 300 Center St., Ridgway, PA 15853
- West End Fire Hall, 321 West Main St., Ridgway, PA 15853
- First Lutheran Church, 331 South St., Ridgway, PA 15853
St. Marys
- St. Marys Church Parish Center, 325 Church St., St. Marys, PA 15857
- Christian Education Building, 217 Washington St., St. Marys, PA 15857
- Local 502 AFL-CIO Union Hall Building, 1044 Brusselles St., St. Marys, PA 15857
- Christian Food Bank, 815 South Michael St., St. Marys, PA 15857
- Best Western Inn, 1002 Earth Road, St. Marys, PA 15857
- St. Marys Sacred Heart Church Parish Center, 337 Center St., St. Marys, PA 15857
More information can also be found at www.co.elk.pa.us/index.php/elk-county-polling-locations.