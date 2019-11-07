BENEZETTE — The Elk Country Visitor Center is hosting its second elk hunt check station until this weekend, giving both hunters and tourists the chance to see and learn about Pennsylvania’s elk herd.
ECVC and Keystone Elk Country Alliance Operations Manager Carla Wehler said this year’s station opened Nov. 4 and will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday.
This is only the second year the elk hunt station has been at the center, Wehler said.
“Guests are able to get an up close look at the data that is collected, with test samples for monitoring the health of the elk herd,” she said.
Locals and tourists with questions are able to gain insight from Pennsylvania Game Commission and KECA officials, who provide on-hand information about elk, viewing, the hunt and the health of the herd, Wehler said.
“Hunters coming through the station also have the chance to discuss topics with the personnel, gain more insight into elk and in general and have a great day with other hunters and guides,” she said.
KECA announced that Brian Kunes, its conservation partner and co-owner of the Benezette Hotel, harvested a bull elk this week.
Several school groups also attend the elk hunt station each year.
“It’s a really great educational opportunity for all,” Wehler said.