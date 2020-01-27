BENEZETTE — Escape rooms have become popular ways for families, friends and business groups to not only exercise their minds, but enjoy a challenging group outing.
The Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette has been hosting “Elk Escape Rooms,” most recently on Jan. 12, and with another scheduled from noon-2 p.m. Feb. 23.
Center Operations Manager Carla Wehler said the escape rooms are well received.
“While it is better for the kids to be a bit older, younger kids can participate as a family or group,” she adds.
Those who attend learn to decipher clues and ideas to find the steps on how to escape, Wehler said.
The center offers regular activities for youth on a monthly basis, always aiming to teach them about some species of wildlife and of course, the elk.
“Each of our programs always offers value to those attending, while still remaining interesting and fun,” she said.
In this escape room, elk bioloigst Molly Werner has gone missing, and participants have to search her office for clues.
Participants can register for the free program by emailing kecaconedsp@windstream.net or calling 814-787-5173.