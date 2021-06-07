The 2021 Elk County 4-H Virtual Safety Day was held for all Elk County elementary schools in mid May, giving local safety organizations a platform to teach students about a variety of topics.
4-H Youth Development Educator with Penn State University Natalie Aiello said this event was a collaboration between Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies of Ridgway, the Elk County Farm Bureau, the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day Foundation and the Elk County 4-H Program.
Schools and classrooms in Elk County had supplies delivered to them, said Aiello, including a Progressive Agriculture Safety Day T-shirt to wear on the day of the event, and supplies for hands-on activities held through Zoom.
“This is the first year that the event has been held virtually, but this event is an annual event and has been carried out in Elk County for over 12 years,” Aiello said.
With almost 450 students attending, the schools and classrooms were scheduled throughout a two-day period, said Aiello.
Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary, South St. Marys Street, Elk County Catholic, St. Leo Elementary, Fox Township Elementary, Bennetts Valley Elementary and Johnsonburg Elementary school students all participated.
“Safety Days offers opportunities for local safety organizations to share important information with kids in the community,” said Aiello. “When Safety Days are held face to face, classrooms follow a schedule that takes them through a variety of presentations, with hands-on activities to help them learn about safety.”
Topic presentations in the past have included safety presentations on large animals, railroads, firearms and fire, handicap awareness, EMS/ambulance, drug and alcohol and ATV, as well as others.
In 2021, students learned about electric, bicycle, underground utilities, sun, hydration, chemical look-a-likes, lawn, mental health, grain/gravity flow, auger and PTO and animal safety topics.
Safety Day originated at Fox Township Park in Kersey, and was moved to the Kersey Community Center. As it outgrew these locations, it was then moved to the Elk County Fairgrounds.
The plan is to host the event in person in 2022, Aiello adds.
“The virtual platform of the 2021 event gave us the largest number of kids in attendance,” she said.