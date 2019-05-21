May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and Elk County ABATE — Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education — is just one of many chapters doing its part to educate.
At the start of the month, the Pennsylvania DUI Association reminded drivers that with the warmer weather should come awareness of motorcycle drivers.
Elk County ABATE members say their aim is to promote motorcycle awareness and rights of motorcyclists, while also giving back to the community and staying involved through charitable events and activities.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed the 2019 Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month Proclamation May 2.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation gives the ABATE chapter hundreds of signs, Sorg said, which they help distribute to local areas, said member Brett Sorg. The organization has been recognizing MSAM since the chapter, which has around 177 members, came to fruition in 2015.
“It’s the people who are on these bikes — family, friends, coworkers — it’s everybody,” he said.
ABATE also pushed to get “Daniel’s Law,” which increases the fines for distracted driving, passed two years ago, Sorg said. The law is in memory of a man who was rear-ended and killed.
Different ABATE groups throughout the state do things in recognition of motorcycle safety and awareness throughout the month, Sorg said.
ABATE supports other local causes, too.
A benefit run benefiting Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. June 1, with registration at the Emporium Moose Club at 524 East Allegany Avenue. The cost is $15 per rider and $5 per passenger. Dinner at the St. Marys Eagles Club will be provided following the ride. All street-legal vehicles are welcome, rain or shine.
“This is something that hits the local area and benefits our nurses in this, and surrounding areas,” Sorg said. “If you’re not personally impacted by it, you know someone who has been.”
Members also participate in a Make-A-Wish motorcycle ride fundraiser in Emporium every summer. The “Ride 4 Vets” event, held in July, will be condensed into a one-day ride this year, Sorg adds.
For more information, visit Elk County ABATE on Facebook.