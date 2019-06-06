EMPORIUM — A motorcycle ride that started in Emporium and ended in St. Marys brought bikers together for a community-worthy cause Saturday.
Elk County ABATE — Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education — held its “Hospice Ride,” starting at the Emporium Moose Lodge #368, traveling through Smethport before stopping at the Wilcox Sportsmen’s Club and ending at the St. Marys Eagles Club.
Proceeds from Saturday’s ride benefit Penn Highlands Community Nurses Home Health and Hospice, said chapter President Jeff Mohney, helping to pay for extra items or services they may need.
“Everybody has had nurses in their house, whether it’s your parents, your family,” Mohney said. “They touch everybody in some way. We want to show them support.”
Around $2,500 was raised, with 81 riders participating, he said. There are about 170 members in the Elk County ABATE chapter, while the state has 5,900.
Each stop the bikers made throughout the route also donated a prize to be raffled off at the end, Mohney said, making the event a community effort.
Elk County officials like Ridgway State Police and the City of St. Marys Police Department officers were also involved, ensuring the safety of riders and getting them through town, Mohney said.
“It’s fellowship, (too), because everybody tries to make it out for a good cause and support what we’re doing,” he said.
ABATE’s biggest fundraiser, “Ride 4 Vets” is set for June 29.
“We’re here for the community and that’s what we’re about,” Mohney said. “We don’t take any money — we donate it all back, and we find ways to make more money throughout the year.”