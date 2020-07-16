ST. MARYS — Elk County ABATE — Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education — will host a “Charity Ride and Dice Run 4 the Kids” fundraiser Saturday.
The Elk County ABATE chapter has nearly 150 members who aim to promote motorcycle awareness and rights of motorcyclists, while staying involved through charitable events and activities, according to its website.
Elk County ABATE is known for giving back to its community year-round, hosting its “Ride for Vets,” to support local veterans, a Hospice Ride benefiting Penn Highlands Community Nurses and a fundraiser for the Elk County Humane Society.
According to Elk County ABATE’s Public Relations Officer Kelsey Buerk, riders will maintain a 6-foot distance when inside establishments.
“We respect the establishments’ decisions to wear masks, also when inside,” she said.
The ride, which is 115 miles long and will take participants through Cameron, Potter, McKean and Elk counties, will end at the St. Marys Eagles #536 on Trout Run Road Saturday, Buerk says.
The ride is open to all “street legal” vehicles, according to the Elk County ABATE event flyer.
Registration will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Emporium Moose Lodge #368 and is $15 per bike and $5 per passenger.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to a local children’s charity of ABATE’s choosing. The ride will also include a cash drawing, prize auction and raffle featuring outdoor-based prizes.