ST MARYS — Elk County ABATE Chapter 36 is sponsoring a benefit ride for the Elk County Humane Society happening Saturday.
Festivities will begin with registration from 9:30-11:45 a.m. at Triple Nickel Distillery in Force, then the ride taking place at noon. Riders will make a special stop at the shelter, and the ride will conclude at the St. Marys Eagles Club.
The cost is $15 per rider and $5 per passenger.
The public and all street-legal vehicles are welcome. Door prizes, a 50/50 and basket raffle will be held at the Eagles club, as well as a buffet-style dinner.
For more information, call June at 814-594-5474.