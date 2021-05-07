ST. MARYS — Elk County ABATE (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education) will host its “Relay for Life Dice Run” May 15 this year to contribute to those impacted by cancer and help spread awareness.
President Jeff Mohney said the Elk County ABATE chapter currently has 313 members, and 32 supports throughout the county.
As part of Motorcycle Awareness Month in May, Mohney said ABATE members are currently handing out yard signs throughout the state to remind everyone that motorcycle riding season is approaching.
According to the National Safety Council, “When spring is in the air, motorcycles are everywhere.”
Fatalities among motorcycle riders and passengers have more than doubled since 1997, with 5,172 riders and passengers dying in crashes in 2017, according to the NSC’s website.
ABATE’s members aim to promote motorcycle awareness and rights of motorcyclists, while also giving back to the community and staying involved through charitable events and activities, according to its website.
The Elk County ABATE chapter is known for hosting several ride-related fundraisers throughout the year, including its Ride for Vets in July, a suicide awareness fundraiser and Elk County Humane Society benefit in the fall, a Hospice Ride for Penn Highlands Community Nurses and ride and dice run for a children’s charity of ABATE’s choice.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the third floor of the Depot Street parking garage in St. Marys. The cost is $15 per driver and $5 per passenger. All street-legal vehicles are welcome, and entertainment will follow at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles of St. Marys Eagles afterward, according to the event flyer.
There will also be food and craft vendors set up on Depot Street for RFL’s “Light the Night” Luminaria display.
For more information, visit Elk County ABATE on Facebook.