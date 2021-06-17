RIDGWAY — The public is invited to attend an event that showcases how ham radio operators can work under emergency conditions when cell phones will not work, on June 26 and June 27.
The event, hosted by Elk County Amateur Radio Association, will take place at the Lewis Camp on Bingham Road in Ridgway at 2 p.m. Saturday, continuing to 2 p.m. Sunday.
National Amateur Radio Field Day demonstrates science, skill and service members of the ECARA, who will be participating in the national exercise that weekend.
For more than 100 years, amateur radio, or “ham radio,” has allowed people to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency.
More than 35,000 people from thousands of locations participated in the 2019 National Field Day. There are more than 725,000 licensed ham operators in the U.S., ranging from age 9 to 100 years old.
Antennas and radios will be available. The annual ECARA club picnic will follow the tear down of the event at 3 p.m. Sunday. Members and families are welcome to bring a dish to share and their own drinks.
A test session will take place June 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Hallton Church on Eve Green Drive in Ridgway.
The next ECARA meeting will be in July 2021.
For more information about Field Day or amateur radio, contact Shari Lewis at kb3ewt@gmail.com.