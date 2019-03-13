ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library will host an Elk County native and popularly-growing author who’s dedicated to sharing spooky community stories.
The library also regularly hosts activities and clubs for area adults, said Director Leslie Swope.
Jim Baumgratz, author of the “Elk County Murders and Mysterious Deaths” series, will host a book signing and author talk at 6 p.m. March 28.
“Elk County Murders & Mysterious Deaths,” Volume II, by Jim Baumgratz, was released in February, following the 25 Elk County-based stories in the first book that came out last summer. He started researching about 150 murders dating back to 1846 in the year 2000.
Since both publications, Baumgratz says he has gained more than a thousand Facebook followers — a fanbase, if you will — of people who appreciate the creepy tales he has to tell. He said he also has been approached by local families who are glad to know the truth about what happened to a distant relative.
Baumgratz is already working on and planning the release of the third Elk County Murders book.
A book signing and “author talk” with Baumgratz will also be held at the Johnsonburg Public Library on Market Street from 6-8 p.m. on March 18.
Adult activities, clubs
On the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., a book club is held for adults, where three different publications are discussed, Swope said. This is also a good chance for fellowship and for readers who may not otherwise know each other to connect.
The SMPL is also a venue for local artists and crafters to practice their skills. A knitting and crocheting class will be held the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., offering a social group for any fiber art to all ages.
“Book Tastings” — book clubs without a designated book, where readers discuss randomly — are held the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.elkcountymurder.com or the Facebook page or www.stmaryslibrary.org.
