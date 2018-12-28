RIDGWAY — An approximately $13.5 million operational budget for Elk County passed unanimously Thursday morning.
At a special meeting, the Elk County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the $13,544,080.78 plan with no accompanying property tax increase.
“Following a trend of the previous year, the 2019 budget will again not include any increases in the taxable millage currently assessed,” a statement from commissioners said. “In addition, the county will continue full operational capacity within all departments and vital services.”
Qualifying projects will continue to be funded with Act 13 Marcellus Shale Gas fund monies when possible to avoid the use of local tax dollars, the statement noted.
Total revenues and expenses for all funds balance at $17,927,826.
In addition, the county’s retirement fund shows a valuation of $22,422,841 leading to a total fund value of $40,350,667.
While county officials noted members of the public had taken time to view the budget, no public comments were received during the period between when the measure was proposed and when it passed.
There were some minor adjustments made during the budget process, according to Chief Clerk Lee Neureiter.
On the revenue side, the county increased the intergovernmental revenues line item by $32,066 to reflect funds it will receive through the Help America Vote Act for purchase of new voting machines.
On the expense end, a change to the chief clerk position from a 35- to a 40-hour work week increased costs by $3,275. No longer having someone in the housing specialist position decreased that line item to a cost of only $3,350. An increase in Sheriffs’ Association dues raised costs for that department by $125. An increase in annual raises for the year from 2.5 to 3 percent for probation and parole officers following results of arbitration increased those line items.
The commissioners statement cited some areas driving county costs, most prominently the Elk County Prison.
The Elk County Prison continues to be the county’s largest expenditure, with an ever-increasing inmate population,” it reads. “It is a 24-hour-a-day operation with a large staff necessary to provide mandated medical care and prescriptions, food service, maintenance and security as well as the supervision of inmates.
“Similarly other departments that deal with court related matters, such as the sheriff’s office or parole and probation; or those addressing family or social dysfunction, such as children and youth or domestic relations, continually drive higher expenditures that are assumed by the taxpayer.”
Other factors cited include two upcoming capital murder trials, addressing the opioid epidemic and providing an estimated $632,000 for state mandated replacement of voting equipment.
At the meeting, commissioners thanked county employees for working help prepare the budget and constrain costs.
A special meeting of the commissioners for reorganizational purposes is scheduled at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 in conference room 2 at the Elk County Courthouse Annex. A salary board meeting will follow and a retirement board meeting will follow that.
