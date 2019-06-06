KERSEY — The Elk County community will gather to “take on the fight,” Saturday, raising thousands of dollars and awareness for cancer research.
Relay for Life of Elk County will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fox Township Community Park at 370 Main Street in Kersey.
American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager Susan Babik said 2018’s relay brought in $75,000, which is the goal for this year.
“The RFL teams in Elk County have worked throughout the year to raise much-needed funds to support life-saving research,” she said. “WE invite and encourage the community to come and walk a lap to show their support.”
The opening ceremony will be followed by the survivor/caregiver walk, luminaria ceremony then the closing ceremony.
The survivor lunch will be held at noon, with the ceremony following at 1 p.m. Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer is invited, and can register for the lunch provided by Penn Highlands Elk at the relay, Babik said.
“This gives the opportunity for cancer survivors and caregivers to connect and support each other,” she added.
Babik’s ACS intern Megan Fannin had the chance to talk with Elk County cancer survivors recently.
St. Marys survivor Amy Gorman was diagnosed July 11, 2014, undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and the emotional trauma that comes with it, according to Fannin.
She recalls cards of encouragement being sent to her mailbox from strangers, as well as gift cards and money. Gorman’s family and friends formed “Amy’s Army” Relay for Life team, which participates every year, even though she is now cancer free.
“Her advice to recently diagnosed individuals is to, ‘Keep records of what you’re going through, and stay positive,’” Fannin said. “She was hesitant to record all that happened, but now she is so thankful that she did. In case the cancer ever does come back, she is prepared and ready to fight it.”
Weedville resident Darlene Gontero was diagnosed with stage four metastatic colon cancer on her liver, enduring chemotherapy and two surgeries. She is now cancer-free for three years.
Gontero was captain of a Relay for Life team for three years, prior to her diagnosis, Fannin said.
“She would say to recently diagnosed individuals, ‘Get up, shower, get dressed. It might take you hours to do, but you have to. There are so many advances today, so look ahead and say, ‘I can do this.’ Tomorrow will be better,’” Fannin said.
Babik said her favorite part about working for ACS is recruiting volunteers an building community relationships, Fannin said. Behind that, though, is a deeper reason behind the drive.
“After her best friend’s 4-year-old child lost his life to leukemia, she was driven to help find a cure for cancer,” said Fannin. “Her thoughts are that if he had been diagnosed 10 years later, he might have had a better chance at survival with all of the advancements (there are) today.”
For more information, visit RFL of Elk County on Facebook.