ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Band prepared for its fall season at band camp held the week of July 29 at Elk County Catholic High School.
The ECCB encompasses marching, jazz and concert band programs and indoor guard and drum line. The ECCB has 17-20 students in its marching band for the season, said President Kimberly Kim.
This year, members will travel to the “Tournament of Bands” (TOB) competitions, Kim said. Students also get to travel to Disney World in Florida every fourth year.
Band members participated in several summer fundraisers, including a cash bash event and selling ice cream at the St. Marys Municipal Airport drag races, Kim said. In the fall, students sell mums, host a pie sale in November and fudge sale in the spring, as well as the band’s Disney vacation raffle.
The ECCB also takes trips together, including one to Kennywood in August.
Students also march in the Labor Day Parade in Weedville.
“It’s important to be involved in the community, so that the residents of our town can see who they are supporting,” Kim said.
Elk County Catholic High School has the only marching band program in the Erie Diocese, Kim said.
ECCB’s band camp featured different themes, such as “Wild Wild West” on Wednesday, where members wore country outfits and cowboy hats.