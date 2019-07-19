ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Band is in the process of summer fundraising for its upcoming school year endeavors.
ECCB President Kimberly Kim said there are currently 17-20 students in the marching band for the season.
This year, members will travel to the “Tournament of Bandsw” (TOB) competitions, Kim said. Every fourth year, students also get to travel to Disney World in Florida.
So far this summer, students have participated in a cash bash fundraiser at the beginning of June at the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club, Kim said.
The band also sells ice cream at the St. Marys Municipal Airport drag races, with the next one scheduled for July 28, followed by the Aviation Festival Aug. 18.
“We will also be having a $10,000 raffle during football season,” Kim said.
In the fall, ECCB students will sell mums, garden plants great for fall displays, as well as having a pie sale in November, and fudge sale in spring 2020. Students also march in the Labor Day Parade in Weedville.
“It’s important to be involved in the community, so that the residents of our town can see who they are supporting,” Kim said.
Elk County Catholic High School has the only marching band program in the Erie Diocese, Kim said. Other Catholic schools may have a music program, but not a marching band program.
“In the spring, we’ll be starting our Disney vacation raffle,” Kim added.