ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic and St. Marys Area high school seniors helped wrap gift bundles for area children in need recently.
Project Gifts for Elk County, a nonprofit organization started more than 30 years ago to make children smile on Christmas morning, held its distribution day in St. Marys, Ridgway and Johnsonburg Saturday.
Project Gifts Director Bob Roberts said 405 children in Elk County will benefit from the effort this year.
The organization’s county-wide pickup effort was held Nov. 25-26, said Project Gifts Secretary Vern Kreckel, and involves 26-30 pick-up locations in St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg and Wilcox, including banks, businesses and plants. Each entity holds a toy fundraiser, and volunteers collect and bring the toys back to the Project Gifts building on Depot Street in St. Marys, where the toys are then sorted, bundled and wrapped.
Each child receives a “bundle” of toys, including an item such as a doll or a toy truck, a game and a stuffed animal, as well as the chance to enter a drawing to win a bicycle or other larger item.
Area high school students helped wrap gifts the first couple of weeks of December — a great experience for them overall, Roberts says.
“It’s about kids helping less-fortunate kids,” he said. “It gives them the opportunity to help other people.”