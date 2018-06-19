ST MARYS — Elk County children said “thank you” to a local organization as the school year came to an end earlier this month.
The Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys is looking to the future, aiming to provide outlets for community children through mentorship and character and leadership development, along with enjoyable after-school activities.
The club is available to youth who need a place to go throughout the school year, and tries to enhance the quality of life for children in Elk and Cameron counties.
Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which are nonprofit organizations, aim to help children improve character development. The first club was started in 1960, and has since expanded, with more than 4,000 clubs in the United States, impacting four million children each year, according to the website.
They hope to incorporate these school-year activities into a summer program next year, said Executive Director Brittany FinGado.
Numbers of kids in attendance began to increase, and they believe there is a need for it in the area, FinGado said. There are certain areas they strive to reach with children, including education, arts and health and wellness, along with character and leadership development.
According to its website, the club believes “the demand for the organization is at an all-time high, as more kids and young adults need a fun and safe place to help reach their maximum potential towards achieving character, academia, athletics and a good life.”
With many single and working parents nowadays, they aren’t able to spend as much time with their children as they’d like, which is where the Boys & Girls Club comes in, still providing youth with guidance, activities and mentorship.
Throughout the school year, the club offers many activities, such as walking, cooking, book clubs, game rooms, sports and art lessons. There is also an adult fitness center that is open 24/7 on the third floor.
Staff members also become friends and role models to the children. Since the facility is right down the road from South St. Marys Street Elementary School, they offer the walking program, where members walk children from school to the club. They walked about 40 kids per day, FinGado said.
From Aug. 17 through June 1, they served more than 250 children, FinGado said, averaging 30-40 per day.
Although they couldn’t offer a summer program this year, they hope to start planning for one to have in the summer of 2019.
“This is giving them a place to go where there are other kids they can relate to, and they’re surrounded by caring adults,” she said. “It’s that after-school place where they can get their homework done and eat and play games in the gym and have fun.”
There are two full-time staff members and six part-time, including a couple high school students, FinGado said. As a team, they all try to instill developmental milestones in the children.
“Parents are realizing (now) that this is a good place for any child to go, because of all the things we offer,” she said.
They are always accepting volunteers and community support, and hope to do more expanding in the future, to where they can be open year-round to children in the summertime.
The club is located For more information, visit www.smboysandgirlsclub.com or the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.