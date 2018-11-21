ST. MARYS — The Elk County Board of Commissioners approved agreements related to two large grants at its meeting Tuesday morning.
A contract for a $632,322 competitive Community Development Block Grant for water systems work in Jay Township was approved.
The grant, announced by the state on OCt. 26, will fund work including line work, and meter and hydrant replacements in the village of Force.
“Tracy has done this above and beyond her normal duties,” Commissioner Dan Freeburg said. “When you think of being one of six communities across the state ... It really speaks to the quality of your work ... and the need of the people down there.”
The board also approved an agreement with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for $2,061,593 for the multi-county large communication and phone system for the northern tier, which is centered in Elk County.
Contracts for as-needed services for children and youth services with Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Pathways Adolescent Center were approved. The agreements are for provision of a fee-for-service activities.
A contract increase to George N. Daghir for services as solicitor for county children and youth was approved. The increase totals 2.5 percent, or $405.80 for 2019.
A contract between the Court of Common Pleas for the 59th Judicial District’s domestic relations section and Rebekka Dean to serve a hearing officer was approved.
Additionally, Joe Labant and Chris Smith were approved to the conservation district board. Smith will replace Jerry Olsen following his resignation.
