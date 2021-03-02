ST. MARYS — The late Chester and Grace Viola and their family have always embraced the value of Catholic education.
Several years ago, the Chester and Grace Viola Tuition Assistance Fund was established for Saint Leo School at the Elk County Community Foundation. These funds have remained largely untouched. However, the family would like to begin to use this fund to help students and their families attend their parish school.
The goal is that each child baptized at St. Leo Church will receive the gift of a $100 voucher to be used towards kindergarten tuition. In order to reach more students both now and in the future, the ECCF would like to see this fund grow. Those who value Catholic education as Chet and Grace did, the family humbly asks that they consider making a donation in their memory.
The funds raised will be administered by the Community Foundation and used solely for students at Saint Leo School.
Donations may be sent to Elk County Community Foundation, 32 S. St. Marys St., P.O. Box 934, St. Marys, PA 15857. On the memo line, simply put Chester and Grace Viola Fund. If you wish you can go to the ECCF website and choose “DONATE NOW” and mention the Chester and Grace Viola Fund when asked on the form.
The children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of Chet and Grace are thankful for the support of Catholic education at St. Leo School.