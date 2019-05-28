ST. MARYS — Flags were risen, speeches were given and everyone remembered the importance of red, white and blue as the Elk County community gathered to watch the Memorial Day Parade Monday.
To honor fallen and fighting heroes, the St. Marys American Legion Post 103 organizes this event each year, said City of St. Marys Public Relations Officer Hannah Brock.
The parade began at 10 a.m. at Elk County Catholic School, continuing down Center Street and reaching its final stop at Memorial Park on Wolfel Avenue for the first part of the ceremony. The second ceremony was held at the Diamond in downtown St. Marys.
The St. Marys Servicemen Burial Detail led the parade, followed by several organizations such as fire departments, Elkland Search and Rescue, Girl Scouts, St. Marys Area High School Band, city officials and others marched in the parade, waving to community members on their way through.
The Master of Ceremonies and Vice Commander of Post 103 Stephen Bagley spoke about the importance of Memorial Day and honoring those who have risked or are still risking their lives in the U.S. Military.