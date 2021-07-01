ST. MARYS — The Elk County Conservation District started a scholarship to encourage students in Elk County to pursue careers in the environmental field.
The ECCD awarded this year’s scholarship to Anthony Whitaker, who is transferring from Slippery Rock University to Penn State DuBois in the fall.
Walker was studying safety management at Slippery Rock, but has decided to switch course, and enrolled in the wildlife science and fisheries program at Penn State.
Whitaker wrote, “I believe an environmental career is what I was born for and that I can make a difference.”
The funding for the scholarship is derived from the “Conservation Cup" — a golf outing hosted by the ECCD and spearheaded by Resource Conservation Technician Ryan Grimm.
With the support of participants and sponsors, the ECCD has raised enough money at the 2nd annual outing to continue the scholarship into 2022, as well as partially fund its Junior Envirothon program.