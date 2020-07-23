ST. MARYS — The Elk County Conservation District hosted the online version of its annual rain barrel seminar June 30.
Manager Kate Wehler said participants logged into a “webex” meeting for the workshop portion of the seminar, then scheduled a pick-up day to receive a free barrel. The ECCD was able to give away 40 barrels.
“A rain barrel collects water from your downspouts when it rains, and then you use the water to water your garden or flowers with,” she said. “Rain barrels help control stormwater. If you have a barrel collecting your water and it’s not running straight into the ditch, it can help prevent flooding downstream of your neighbors.”
Rain barrels are illegal in some states, where droughts are common, but Pennsylvania receives so much water that they are encouraged, Wehler noted.
This is around the sixth or seventh year the ECCD has hosted the workshop, and it is booked up in the first 10 days each year.
“It’s typically held in person, but obviously with coronavirus, this year we couldn’t do that,” she said. “People love them.”
People feel good about the rain barrels, since it makes watering their gardens and flowers easy, Wehler said.
“Instead of dragging a hose around your property, you can put one right on spigot of the barrel, or fill up your water can directly from it,” she said.
Another component, Wehler said, is money.
“People don’t have to pay for treated water from their municipality if they can collect the stuff from the sky for free,” she said.
Wehler mentioned some stormwater facts, too, such as the average roof produces 480 gallons of water during a 1-inch storm, and 40 percent of all household use in the summer is used for watering lawns and gardens.
“Flooding and stormwater damages not only property, but transports pollutants and negatively affects aquatic ecosystem health,” she said.
Wehler admits she was worried about the turnout for this year’s webinar, but it was a great success.
“I was worried about the older generation being able to participate, and they didn’t seem to have any trouble,” she noted. “Some of them even mentioned having their grand kids log in for them to watch, or did demonstrations with them beforehand. I thought that was sweet.”