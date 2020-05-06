ST MARYS — Elk County Conservation District Manager Kate Wehler says she is working to promote community outreach and name recognition for the district.
Conservation District Week, May 3-9, involves districts across the state showcasing projects on which they are working for legislators, according to the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts.
“We regularly encounter members of the community who have never heard of the conservation district or what we do,” Wehler said.
Wehler was one of those people at age 19.
“I had lived here my whole life, participated in the outdoor club, volunteered with various entities and still had no clue,” she said.
There are 66 county conservation districts in Pennsylvania, Wehler said.
“Districts bridge the gap between state agencies and grassroots conservation efforts,” she said. “Each District is able to choose the programs they participate in and the things they do, based on local needs.”
The Elk County Conservation District is permitting and designing work on a proposed $600,000 acid mine treatment system on West Creek, Wehler adds.
“These are the types of projects we’ve worked on in Elk County for over 60 years, but a different district, such as Lancaster, would likely have different priorities,” she said. “Their district would generally focus more on agriculture projects, such as trying to reduce nutrients in the Chesapeake Bay.”
With her goal to increase community presence, Wehler says, comes hope to empower the younger generation.
“There are many things people can do to be good neighbors and caretakers of our resources,” she said. “I firmly believe if we can instill those principles in our youth now, it will pay dividends on our future. If every time someone took a walk, saw some litter laying along the trail or roadway and picked it up, this world would be a much better place.”
District staff, made up of energetic and passionate individuals, have been working throughout the pandemic to better Elk County, researching grants, writing proposals, reviewing plans and preparing educational activities, Wehler said.