ST. MARYS — At Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting, Crystal Fire Department Chief William Kraus announced that in a joint effort with the Elk County Coroner’s Office, a rescue boat has been purchased.
Kraus said Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio donated most of the money to purchase a 16-foot, flat-bottom boat and motor.
“We have started training our members on safe-boating operations,” Kraus said.
The premise for the rescue boat purchase came about several months ago, when there was a need for one during a a natural death incident at Laurel Run Reservoir in St. Marys, Muccio said.
“I’d like to say how very fortunate we are to have such excellent volunteer responders in our area,” she said. “They have personally assisted me as coroner on many occasions, and I’m eternally grateful for their prompt, efficient and kind service.”
Muccio said she spoke with one of the CFD’s deputy chiefs, who mentioned how useful a boat would be for such cases, as well as many other scenarios.
“The fire department did a bit of research and purchased the boat they felt would best meet their needs,” Muccio said. “They are working on the final touches, such as the motor and some other items, to finalize it for use.”
The CFD will house the boat until it is needed, Kraus told Council members Monday.
“I’m so proud to be able to work with these fine folks, and hope that the boat serves them as well as others for years to come,” Muccio adds.