ST. MARYS — Michelle Muccio-Krise has been the Elk County Coroner for nine years, a job she says she enjoys every day.
Muccio-Krise, a St. Marys native, graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, and is a licensed funeral director and embalmer.
She started out wanting to become a lawyer, Muccio-Krise said, but was then drawn to the funeral director position.
In 2005, Muccio-Krise took over Lynch-Green Funeral Home in St. Marys, and was elected Elk County Coroner in 2011. Now 37, she is the youngest woman in the state to be elected coroner.
Experience is the best teacher, Muccio-Krise says, and her job is “always interesting,” seeing death in many forms and places.
“These people are experiencing the worst day of their lives. My whole goal is to medically assess the situation, and to help and guide people,” she said.
One of her favorite aspects of the job is the medical and forensic aspect of it, Muccio-Krise says, adding that she reads medical journals in her spare time.
There are several parts that come into play when she responds to a scene, Muccio-Krise says, before the body can be moved, including witness interviews, victim identification and scene examination. If the body is moved too soon, evidence could be destroyed, which would hinder the case if it needs to be prosecuted, she adds.
After an incident occurred where a man died near the reservoir in St. Marys, Muccio-Krise and her husband bought a rescue boat that can be used by area fire departments, Elkland Search and Rescue and neighboring counties who need it, she said.
A big part of her job, Muccio-Krise says, is working with other local responders like police officers, fire departments and ambulance services, which she says are “fantastic” in the Elk County area.
“I enjoy what I do,” she said. “I’ve met so many friends through unfortunate circumstances.”
She also has “good working relationships” with hospitals and nursing homes, Muccio-Krise adds.
Although she is “on call” at all hours of the day and night, Muccio-Krise wouldn’t have it any other way, she says. Much of her position includes interacting with the families, being compassionate and helping provide them with the answers they are looking for to gain closure.
“I want them to feel like they’re the most important person in the world right now, because they are,” she said.
Muccio-Krise is always careful, too, to be respectful of the deceased, putting herself in a family member’s shoes.
Muccio-Krise’s husband, Roy Krise, is director of Krise Funeral Home in Ridgway, an interest the two of them share. She has four children, and enjoys kayaking, camping and reading.
She also enjoys furthering her education, attending seminars and learning as much as she can.
“You always need to be prepared,” she said.