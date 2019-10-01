RIDGWAY — Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) recently announced the re-granting of $43,760 in state-art funds, supporting various public art projects and programs.
Local recipients include the St. Marys Bavarian Fall Fest, Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center, Elk County Conservation Corps, Artworks on the Summit and Taylor Diversion Programs.
Funds are available through ECCOTA’s partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and their Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) Program. Now operating in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, PPA re-grants funds to support a wide variety of local and community arts activities.
ECCOTA serves as the PPA partner for arts in Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.
Project Stream grants provide up to $2,500 to eligible organizations or individual artists to conduct arts projects. Projects must be an arts activity conducted for the benefit of the public and take place in the PPA partner’s service region.
A check-award ceremony will take place at the ECCOTA Gallery at 237 Main Street in Ridgway from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25. The event will be open to the public, and area residents are encouraged to attend to show their support for the arts and learn more about what’s going on in their communities.
For more information, contact ECCOTA’s Public Art Program Manager Tia DeShong at 814-772-7051 or tia@eccota.com.