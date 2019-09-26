Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) has announced the re-granting of $43,760 in state art funds to our region to support various public art projects and programs. Local recipients include the St. Marys Bavarian Festival, Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center, Elk County Conservation Corps, Artworks on the Summit, and Taylor Diversion Programs.
Funds are available through ECCOTA’s partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and their Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) Program. Now operating in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, PPA re-grants funds to support a wide variety of local and community arts activities. ECCOTA serves as the PPA Partner for arts activities in Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.
Project Stream grants provide up to $2,500 to eligible organizations or individual artists to conduct arts projects. Projects must be an arts activity conducted for the benefit of the public and take place in the PPA Partner’s service region.
A check award ceremony will take place at the ECCOTA Gallery at 237 Main St., Ridgway, on Friday, Oct. 25th from 6–8 p.m. The event will be open to the public and area residents are encouraged to attend to show their support for the local arts and to learn more about what is going on in their communities.
For more questions, contact ECCOTA’s Public Art Program Manager, Tia DeShong, at 814-772-7051 or tia@eccota.com.