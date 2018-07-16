RIDGWAY — A new exhibit, “Lost in a Kaleidoscope,” is on display at the Elk County Council on the Arts Gallery. The art included is by local artist John Mosebarger.
“Lost in a Kaleidoscope” is Mosebarger’s debut solo exhibit, featuring watercolor paintings that play with darkness and light.
“My work reflects the reality I see around me, not just physically, but mentally. What I see is unique to only me, as is the same for every living creature on this planet,” Mosebarger said. “My paintings are the things I discovered while adventuring, that beneath everything we see, there is a more vibrant color than anything we can actually see. That idea of life itself being something that connects all living beings, tethering us all together, a colorful strand of fate that coils around our existence.”
Mosebarger began painting after seeing pieces by Pete Winklbauer. Mosebarger says he has learned new ways to manipulate water and pigment to create a still-evolving personal style with Winklbauer’s guidance.
“Lost in a Kaleidoscope” will remain on display and available for purchase through July 28. A reception with the artist was held at the Elk County Council on the Arts Gallery on Friday.
ECCOTA is located at 237 Main Street in Ridgway.
For more information, contact Sara Frank, Executive Director at sara@eccota.com or call 814-772-7051.
