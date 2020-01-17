JOHNSONBURG — An Elk County couple accused of animal cruelty after they allegedly abandoned their dog for a three-month period waived their preliminary hearings at Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin’s office Wednesday.
Ian Wade Benson, 48, and Amy L. Benson, 42, of St. Marys, have each been charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and three third-degree misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, according to documents filed at Martin’s office Dec. 30.
Ridgway-based State Police were dispatched to a Third Street residence in Johnsonburg concerning an animal cruelty complaint Dec. 27. The complainant reportedly told police that she and her boyfriend were made aware of a dog that was left at 1022 Water St. Ext. by the renters, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman said she went to check on the dog because she knew the Bensons had moved three months earlier, and found it extremely malnourished and dirty, so she took it home to seek medical attention and give it food, water and shelter, according to the affidavit.
The property owner, Dean Benson, was also interviewed Dec. 27, and told police the Bensons did move out three months earlier and left the dog there. He said he heard the dog barking as he walked past the house after the Bensons left.
Police could see the dog’s ribs sticking out, as well as its hip bones and the vertebrae on its back, according to the affidavit. They also observed the dog sleeping on a pile of garbage with no food or water.
The Bensons are confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail each, and are scheduled for formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Feb. 3.