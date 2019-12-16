KERSEY — A Ridgway man and a Kersey woman face assault and harassment charges after a Dec. 4 physical altercation.
Bradley Allen Harvey, 28, of Ridgway, is charged with simple assault and harassment, and confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Raeann Lee Chatfield, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with making terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Ridgway-based State Police were dispatched to 337 Main St. in Kersey in response to a report of a domestic dispute Dec. 4, where Harvey reportedly said he and his baby’s mother, Raeann Lee Chatfield, got into an argument. Chatfield grabbed him by the throat, he said, and Harvey pushed her onto the floor, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Harvey said Chatfield bit his finger. When he tried to leave the house with their 11-month-old son, Harvey said Chatfield allegedly grabbed a knife and said she would kill him if he took the child, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Harvey then picked up the child and went into the bedroom. He said Chatfield followed him and began punching the wall. She reportedly said she could stab herself and blame on it Harvey, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Harvey reportedly told police Chatfield brought the knife close to his face, so he grabbed her wrist and twisted it in an attempt to take the knife, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Harvey reportedly got control of the knife and tossed it into the front yard. When Chatfield then allegedly went to get another knife from the kitchen, Harvey reportedly ran from the house, drove to his grandmother’s house and called 911.
It was later reportedly discovered that a cell phone, boots and sweatshirt Harvey left behind were all damaged, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police observed physical injuries on both Harvey and Chatfield.
Harvey and Chatfield waived their preliminary hearings at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 10 and are scheduled to be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Jan. 6.