ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings recently.
The following defendants waived their rights to a a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 6.
Hearings waived
- Bobbie Ann Lingenfelter, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.
- Raymond Eric Leonard, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Kaleb Joshua Wilson, 20, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving an unregistered vehicle. Wilson’s hearing was continued and will be held June 30.
- Craig Stephen Holterback, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and five felony counts of endangering the welfare of children. Holterback’s hearing was continued and will be held July 7.
- Benjamin Michael Harlan, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing, trespassing and false imprisonment. Bail is set at $7,500. Harlan’s hearing was continued and will be held Aug. 4.
Withdrawn
- Robert Auther Murray, of Brockport, who is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $25,000.
JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over the following preliminary hearings recently.
Hearings waived
- Paul Gerald Reinthaler, 57, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with filing a false insurance claim, a felony in the third degree, and criminal attempt by theft or deception. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Edward James Olewinski, 46, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.
- Joel Adam Hillard, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.