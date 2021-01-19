ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Jan. 12.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.
- Travis Allen Cauvel, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with loitering and prowling at night time.
- Travis Allen Cauvel, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Jesse Joseph Feronti, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief by damaging property. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Jesse Joseph Feronti, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Jesse Joseph Feronti, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with fleeing police, fleeing to avoid apprehension and traffic violations. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Michael Jacob Makinen, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with making terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Raymond Joseph Petitt, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault. Bail is set at $25,000.
JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over hearings Jan. 13.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.
- Samantha Elizabeth Stahr-Schauer, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Travis Allen Cauvel, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail is set at $5,000.