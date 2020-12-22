ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over two preliminary hearings Dec. 15.
Hearing continued
- Logan Douglas Schloder, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearing waived The following defendant waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Craig Stephen Holterback, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, criminal solicitation by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $15,000. Holterback will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 4.
JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over one preliminary hearing Dec. 16.
Hearing waived
The following defendant waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Amanda Sue Goodrow, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $15,000. Goodrow will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 4.