ST. MARYS — Elementary students in Elk County have been “traveling around the world” this summer, experiencing six different countries through an educational program.
Children at Fox Township and Bennetts Valley Elementary Schools have been saying “hola” and “g’day mate,” wearing sombreros and dancing through six sessions especially created for them.
Karen Lucanik, who is the principal of both elementary schools, teamed up with librarian Lori Jordan to host these classes on six Tuesdays throughout June and July.
Students have traveled to Mexico, Brazil, Kenya, Australia, China and Poland, where they have learned about the people, land and culture of those countries — in active and enjoyable ways.
Lucanik and Jordan set out to make theirs unlike any other summer reading program, ensuring the students weren’t just reading, but participating in activities they’ll remember.
“The summer reading program should immerse the students in the culture, so they understand the people and the folklore,” Lucanik said. “They’re reading, but also experiencing a different part of the world.”
Lucanik said the students have followed a map and traveled in the order the countries are located, tracking the amount of miles and travel it takes to get to each one.
Once they arrive, students learn about the country’s flag, different foods, music, education, animals and more.
In Mexico, they learned Spanish words and had a homework assignment that utilized the Spanish language. They did the Mexican hat dance, and a kindergarten teacher also read to the students in Spanish.
In Brazil, they learned about things like the rainforest and recycling and deforestation.
In Kenya, students learned about the blood that was shed for independence, and how people fought to protect their culture and freedom. They did an interactive jumping dance by the Maasai Tribe, and learned about some of the country’s animals, such as the lion, cheetah and hippo, Lucanik said, as well as Kenya’s brightly colored clothing.
The portion of the program on Australia was full of kangaroos, lessons on different foods, landmarks like the Sydney Opera House and legends like the Great Barrier Reef, with a “boomerang” dance to top it off.
Students traveled to the Great Wall of China and learned about the invention of kites, fireworks and the Chinese New Year, Lucanik said. They also made Chinese lanterns for an art project.
St. Marys Middle School Librarian Ellen Stolarski just happened to be traveling to Poland this summer, where she taught and worked with Polish students, Lucanik said. This was the perfect scenario for the program’s finale.
Through a question and answer session, the students in America and Poland had the chance to learn about one another, Jordan said. Students were surprised to find they had a lot in common, like the food and sports they liked, as well as video games.
“We also found their weather is similar to ours, and they have bears and deer like we do,” Jordan said. “We learned how to say hello, goodbye and thank you in Polish, also.”
For each country, Jordan and Lucanik had two books to read — fun facts about the country and a folktale.
It’s good to expose students to different cultures at a younger age, since they are so open and impressionable, Lucanik said. It helps them develop compassion and cohesiveness for others who may be different from them. It also could encourage them to study abroad or explore other options they may not have before.
“I thought it was going to be reading and discussing, but it has turned into an immersion of culture and exploring that country,” she said.
Parents have been thrilled with the program and the response it has received from students, Lucanik said.
“Reading just opens up your mind to so many possibilities, and it’s the opportunity to explore a different country without leaving the school library.”
Jordan said it has been nice, as an educator, to see the students learn new things and stay involved in reading during the summer. She picked out the materials and tied in the art projects for the countries, such as making rainmakers or masks.
“I don’t always get to read stories like this to them during the school year,” she said. “Being able to connect globally is a big part of the library program and the school.”
At the end of the program, students received a passport with each country on it that shows where they’ve traveled. Jordan said have already discussed offering the same program next year.
