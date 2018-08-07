KERSEY — The Elk County Fair kicked off in Kersey on Tuesday with Senior Citizen Day and a traditional fireworks display.
Residents have been especially excited to hit the fairgrounds since learning that American Amusement Rentals would be bringing a swirling and twirling good time.
Although there were inflatable rides last year, mechanical ones have been long overdue, and something the Elk County community is excited to have return.
The fair king and queen were also crowned on Tuesday, and musical entertainment was presented by Jacob and Annalese.
Agricultural displays, livestock shows, homemade and homegrown food products, music, rides and games will be offered through Saturday on Dietz Road in Kersey.
The first fair was held before World War II on Diesel Street in St. Marys, said Board Chairman Warren Stewart. It became a nonprofit organization in 1973 and was reorganized in 1974, when it was held behind the Kersey Community Building, according to a previous Courier Express article.
The fair now encompasses three stages and two exhibit halls over its 33 acres. Building 1, where most of the displays are held during the fair, received a new concrete floor last year.
There are quite a few additions to the fair this year, Stewart said, including Senior Citizen Day, a pallet upcycling competition and a cute pet contest.
The EC Fair also aims to emphasize agriculture, offering crafters, canners, cookers and bakers a place to display their products.
Stewart said the fair was organized to bring together exhibit products, including orchard, farm, dairy and others. It also exemplifies the importance of agriculture and industry through its shows and displays.
Some booths have been an event staple for decades, like the Elk County Farm Bureau, which has been an asset for the past 38 years. Its sweet booth creates funnel cakes, ice cream and milkshakes, and proceeds benefit local agricultural education programs.
“We have a lot of farmers that help us and participate with us,” Stewart said. “We have any homegrown thing you can think of.”
Wednesday is Family Fun Night, with a $5 admission fee, a power wheels race, pallet upcycling and brownie cupcake judging and musical entertainment by the Guitar Club.
Thursday will feature music by Thorn Haven, and Friday will be the Mud Bog at 6 p.m. The blue ribbon apple pie judging also will be held at 6:30 p.m.
The open horse show will begin at noon Saturday, and the talent show will be held at 3 p.m. There also will be an ice cream contest, 3D printing presentation, baby parade, announcement of contest winners, angel food cake judging. The demolition derby will be the finale at 7 p.m.
Activities taking place regularly throughout the week: the Old Fashion Fun Game, Hay Bale Toss, Fish Bite, Bar C Ranch, band organ, glass blowing, cutest baby and pet contests.
For more information and the full schedule, visit www.elkcountyfair.com.
