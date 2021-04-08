KERSEY — The Elk County Fair Board is seeking all types of vendors for its “Family Fun Days” event set to be held in the second week of June.
The event is scheduled for 1-8 p.m. June 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13, offering entertainment, food, vendors and more at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey.
Brandy Hollobaugh of the Elk County Fair Board said vendors are welcome to sign up.
“We still have lots of room outside for food trucks and outdoor vendors,” she said. “My vision is to have many outdoor vendors that offer an activity, as well as information.”
For example, Hollobaugh said, Girl Scouts will be selling friendship bracelets, but also will use this opportunity to hopefully recruit new members.
The YMCA will have an information booth, she added, with everything it offers, as well as a game they will be doing at their summer camp.
“I would like to see all organizations and businesses that offer any kind of family, child, senior, special needs service to come and represent what they have,” Hollobaugh said.
So far, the event has its DJ, photographer and the magician and balloon man “Charlie the Jester,” she said. There will also be pony rides, speakers/presentations, a craft show, basket raffle, chicken BBQ and more.
For more information, contact ecfairink@outlook.com or Hollobaugh at 814-512-4169.