KERSEY — Although the 2019 Elk County Fair saw occasional rain last week, it wrapped up with sunny weather and muddy activities Thursday through Saturday.
For more than four decades, the fair has been known for promoting farming and agriculture through its dairy booths and livestock barns. It also promotes outdoor recreation races, baking contests and local musicians.
Children were seen not only enjoying inflatable and mechanical rides, which were just brought back last year, but “Cow Town,” an agricultural trailer that travels to area events, kept them busy with hands-on, farming-related activities such as making butter.
The first-ever side-by-side drag races drew racers and spectators to the Al Dietz Track Wednesday evening, while accordion player Bubba Brennan performed on the George A. Swanson stage.
The mud bog and demolition derby races drew in their usual fan-base audience with full bleachers Friday and Saturday evenings.
Pennsylvania State Rep. Matt Gabler was the announcer for Friday’s mud bog. He explained the competition would have four classes, which are differentiated by the tires on the vehicles. The competitor that made it furthest into the mud without getting stuck would win.
The horse show kicked off Saturday’s activities, exhibiting local riders from groups like “Stride for Stride” Horse Club of the Elk County 4H Penn State Extension Program.