KERSEY — The Elk County Fair is presenting a special “Once Upon a Scare” haunted house for the community this weekend.
Elk County Fair Queen Coordinator Jenna Ross said the haunted house has been offered in the past, with the last time being 2017. This is the first time the Elk County Fair Queen Committee is hosting the event.
The haunted house will be held from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Elk County Fairgrounds on Dietz Road in Kersey. Regular admission is $5, with free admission for children under the age of 2.
The “Once Upon a Scare” theme will feature popular movie and storybook characters such as Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood, Little Miss Muffet and Hansel and Gretel, Ross said.
The volunteers know these movies and books well, Ross said, and will be able to emulate the characters.
The committee felt there was a need for a haunted house in the Kersey area, Ross said.
“Usually around this time of year, there aren’t a lot of haunted houses in this area — you have to travel to find one,” she said.
The event is still in need of volunteers who would like to sell items, such as baked goods, this weekend, Ross says.
The haunted house is family friendly, since there will also be face painting, games and a “not-so-spooky alley,” for younger children.
For more information, call Ross at 814-335-5684 or email jennaross67@yahoo.com.