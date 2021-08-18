KERSEY — The 2021 Elk County Fair has wrapped up after a successful return to the fairgrounds in Kersey last week.
The Elk County Fair queen, Brinley Fedder of Kersey, was crowned following the opening ceremony Tuesday, while Helayna Hollobaugh was named junior queen, and princess, Angela Brooks.
The fair offered all of its favorite traditions –including the mini tractor pull, hay-bale toss, side-by-side races, the mud bog and demolition derby on the Al Dietz Track and open horse show on Saturday.
American Amusement Rentals again provided the traditional carnival. Also in attendance was Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show and Mike Klee the magician.
Musical entertainment included performances by Grace Notes Studio Recording Artists, Muzical Romance, Bill Thompson Unplugged and A Day Awaits.
Mud bog winners:Nicholas Wingard, Brendan Kutsch, Kirt Taylor, Steve Newell, James Elwood, Daryln Oknefski.
Demolition derby winners:Couch Slagenhaugh, Jeff Schaltz, Justin Greenawait, Tom Cyphert, Jacob Washburn, Steve Donachy, Braxton Cyphert, Brandon Woodward, Chuck Kiser, Erin Roberts.