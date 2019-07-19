RIDGWAY — Elk County Family Resource Network members are preparing to host an overview training and official launch meeting for Elk County 211 on July 25.
The training and launch will begin at 11 a.m. July 25 on the second floor of the Elk County Courthouse Annex building.
Billie Jo Weyant, who is chairman of the ECFRN and executive director of CAPSEA — Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse — said the group is committed to improving human services in Elk County.
“The 211 service has been used in other Pennsylvania counties for many years, and Elk is one of the last counties to join,” she said.
The ECFRN board is composed of community representatives dedicated to building a safe, healthy and drug-free community.
The training will explain how 211 works, how it can be accessed using a phone, text or email and how nonprofit organizations can enter and maintain updated database information, Weyant said.
“With the training/launch, we will officially be active and ready to refer folks to 211 for information,” she said. “This does not replace any of our current hotline/crisis lines — it is another way for people to get referred for the help they need.”
Northwest PA 211 Committee Chair Amanda Balon sent letters to area nonprofit organizations at the end of June. The NW PA 211 system will keep information updated and available to the community through technology, it says.
“Throughout 2019 and years past, we have seen a transition in technology, and more individuals are utilizing the internet, smart phones and other devices to find out where they can access services, rather than hard-copy books,” Balon said. “We would like to ensure that individuals seeking information have access to updated information of service providers in the area.”
Most of the resources for the Elk County 211 database were taken from resource books created two years ago, said 211 Consultant Richard LaPratt Jr.
The network will need organizations’ information, such as a main phone number, the name of the director and contact person and descriptions, to be correct and updated as it prepares to launch the system, LaPratt said. This can be done by checking www.pa211.nw.org and emailing info@pa211nw.org with any changes to the agency’s record.
For more information, call LaPratt at 803-319-6919 or email info@pa211nw.org.