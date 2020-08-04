Elk County farmers markets have adapted to COVID-19 safety guidelines this summer, while still offering fresh produce and homegrown items.
Ridgway Farmers Market
The Ridgway Farmers Market, which starts toward the end of June each year, returned to town June 23, following some new guidelines due to COVID-19.
Manager Shirley Brooks said the market takes place from 3-6 p.m. each Tuesday, offering items such as organic and homegrown vegetables, canned foods and baked goods.
A 6-foot distance is maintained by the stands and customers, Brooks says, and buyers are bagging their own products to limit contact. Hand sanitizer is provided and masks must be worn. No sampling is permitted.
Brooks started the Ridgway Farmers Market Facebook page this year, too, she says, where she is keeping people updated on Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines at the market. People will also be able to order products in advance through the Facebook page, and can pick them up between 2-3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Brooks also makes masks and is selling them for $5. The market is allowing a drive-thru for people who would like to stay in their cars.
“I am more than willing to deliver in our area, after 6 p.m.,” she added.
The Ridgway Farmers Market has lost a couple of vendors this year, due to the guidelines. The cost to participate is $35 for the season.
“It can be anything you have your hand in,” she said.
Those interested in participating can contact Brooks through the market’s Facebook page, by phone at 814-772-1305 or by email at brooks2121@hotmail.com.
Kersey Farmers MarketManager Ray Gahr, founder of Frosty Acre Farm, said the Kersey Farmers Market was started around the year 2000, originally in front of Bambino’s Family Restaurant.
The market takes place from 4-6 p.m. each Thursday at Fox Township Park.
“All of the vendors are required to wear a mask and gloves,” he said. “We sanitize the tables. There are no tablecloths.”
The market has picked up some new vendors this year, Gahr said, and right now has about five, offering baked goods, vegetables, strombolis, goat-milk products, canned goods and others.
“We are picking up some of the people who used to go to the St. Marys Farmers Market,” Gahr said.
The quality of the fresh vegetables and baked goods people are receiving is something they enjoy about the market, Gahr said.
The majority of customers are senior citizens, he added. The market is also in walking distance from Fox Township Manor.
Vendors must grow things in Elk County, other than seasonal items, Gahr said, such as watermelon or peaches.
“The more vendors we have, the more people we will have,” he said.
All baked goods must be from an inspected, state-approved kitchen, Gahr said.
For more information, call Gahr at 814-885-8225.
Note: The St. Marys Farmers Market was canceled this year.