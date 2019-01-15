RIDGWAY — Ridgway residents may be able to purchase alcohol at the grocery store as soon as late summer.
Following approval by borough council to move a liquor license for Elk County Foods into the municipality Dec. 17, the store is working on a final application to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, according to store owner Steve Cleveland.
“Long story short, we cleared a hurdle getting it approved by the borough and now we need to get a final plan in,” he said. “I’m in the planning stages and it can be a very arduous process.”
A final application to the liquor control board, including precise information on plans and layout for the area of the store where liquor will be sold, is due in February. According to Cleveland, blueprints for the application are being completed by an individual locally.
“You need to show exactly what you plan to do and then follow it,” Cleveland said. “I need to create 30 feet (for the area selling alcohol) and I need to create a very nice egress. A store within a store. We’re in that process.”
He said plans include a Wi-Fi cafe and seating area. The area will not be an addition to the existing structure of the store, but will be contained within its current footprint.
“It should be similar to what you see in Johnsonburg,” Cleveland said, referencing Elk County Foods’ other location, which already sells alcohol. “Ridgway is the larger store, it has the larger footprint, but it has a larger perishable goods presence.”
The store could see final PLCB approval by the end of next month, according to Cleveland. In all, he said he expects a six- to nine-month timeline for the project.
“You should start seeing things happen in a few months,” he said. “I think we have a great plan coming, but I want to do it right for what we plan for the next 10 years.”
Overall, Cleveland said he’s excited to see Pennsylvania open up more locations for consumers to purchase alcohol.
“I think it’s awesome that you can go to the store and buy a six pack,” he said. “Everyone’s used to seeing it in other states.”
He also noted he doesn’t see the increased competition widening the pool of locations where such purchases can be made as a negative.
“It’s just another option. We are not predatory in our pricing but we are competitive,” Cleveland said. “I shouldn’t be putting people out of business.”
