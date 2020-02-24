RIDGWAY — In light of the recent uproar concerning gun laws in Virginia, Elk County residents have come together to form the “Elk County Second Amendment Sanctuary Group” on Facebook.
A bill introduced by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, which would have banned the sale or transfer of assault weapons or possessing silencers and magazines holding more than 12 rounds, resulted in significant backlash among Virginians fighting to keep their second-amendment rights alive.
According to the National Rifle Association (NRA), the Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee voted to reject the bill Feb. 17, but now other states with a Democrat governor are in fear they could face a similar situation, turning law-abiding citizens into felons.
According to Ridgway native Tom “T.O.” Fitch, one of the group’s founders, it gained 2,000 members in just 24 hours after its initiation in early February. The group’s momentum has encouraged similar groups in McKean, Cameron and Jefferson counties.
The Elk County Second Amendment Sanctuary Group now has more than 4,000 members.
Besides Elk County Commissioners themselves, several Ridgway residents, including a Ridgway Borough Council member, staff member from The Royal Inn, a family fond of the local shooting range and member of the Ridgway Rifle Club and others helped get the group up and going, Fitch said.
The group has also placed petitions at several locations, such as Summit Fireside Lodge and Grill and Elk County Ammo and Arms in St. Marys, Fitch said, to urge commissioners to pass an ordinance protecting their second-amendment rights.
Members in the Facebook group have been sharing links to articles concerning gun laws and gun safety. Group leaders like Fitch have also made it clear the Facebook group is not about whether someone is a Democrat or Republican.
According to a post in the group, a second-amendment rally will be held at 1 p.m. April 4 at the Elk County Courthouse.