Elk County voters headed to the polls for May’s municipal primary election Tuesday, with 6,203 ballots cast and a 33 percent turnout.
Listed are the top vote getters from Elk County races. Absentee and provisional ballots are not included and will be added into the totals during the official count May 24. All results are unofficial until certified by the Elk County Board of Elections. Totals for other candidates in each race will appear in Thursday’s Courier Express.
County auditor
Jean Zore (1,418) for the Republican party and Cathy Morton McMahon (2,228) for the Democratic party.
County commissioners
County commissioners are responsible for the administration and functions such as planning and zoning, solid-waste collection, communications, parking, law enforcement, bridge and road maintenance, recreation and parks and collection and assessment of property taxes.
Matthew Quesenberry Sr. (1,759) and Raymond Krise (1,216) of the Democratic party; Joe Daghir (2,190) and Jannis Kemmer (1,133) for the Republican party.
Prothonotary
Susanne Schneider (2,983)
Register and recorder
Lee Neureiter (1,819) of the Republican party and Democratic candidate Ron Beimel (2,205)
County treasurer
Peggy Brown Schneider (2,457) of the Democratic party and Matthew Frey (2,873) of the Republican party.
County coroner
Michelle Muccio (3,087)
County sheriff
Todd Caltagarone (3,055)
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas 59th Judicial District
Shawn T. McMahon (2,052)
Judge of the Superior Court
Republican candidate Megan McCarthy King (1,482) and Democratic candidate Amanda Green-Hawkins (1,518).
Township Supervisors
A township supervisor is responsible for carrying out day-to-day duties of improving the community, enacting ordinances, adopting budgets and levying and enforcing taxes.
BENEZETTE — John Roush Jr. for a two-year term (34), Doug Ruffo (39) for a four-year term and Robert Davis (27) for a six-year term.
FOX — Matthew Pontzer (367) of the Republican party and Mike Keller (258) of the Democratic party.
MILLSTONE — Eric Patton (12) of the Republican party, and Democratic candidate James Zimmerman (13).
RIDGWAY — Milly Bowers (211)
HIGHLAND — Republican candidate Carrie Dempsey (42) and William Fred Wolf (41) of the Democratic party.
JAY — Republican candidate Joe Uberti Jr. (94) and Democratic candidate Joe Allegretto (82)
JONES — Republican candidate Fred Maletto III (91) and Fred Swanson (99) of the Democratic party.
SPRING CREEK — Mark Gasbarre (13)
Tax collector
Millstone Township Tax Collector – Grace Eisenmen (14)
Johnsonburg Borough Council
Scott Cherry (143) of the Republican party, and James Deangelo (173) of the Democratic party.
Ridgway Borough Council
Dale E. Anderson (231) of the Republican party, and Frank T. Quattrone (306) of the Democratic party.
City of St. Marys Council
Andrew Mohney (1,116) and Joseph Fleming (1,089)of the Republican party, and Bob Roberts (848) of the Democratic party.
School boards
Johnsonburg Area School District — For a four-year term, Janice Carnovale (269).
St. Marys Area School District — Eric Wonderling (649) for a four-year term with St. Marys Area School District (region 1), Lewis Murray (629) a two-year term (region 1) and Timothy Frey (575) for a four-year term (region 2), and Kathy Blake (378) for a four-year term (region 3).
Ridgway Area School District — Amy Goode (378) and Jeannie Allenbaugh (412).