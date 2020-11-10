RIDGWAY — The Elk County Historical Society is inviting the public to be a part of its 2021 logo creation.
Nancy Peterson of the ECHS said this contest is a great way to keep the public aware of the organization, which is dedicated to keeping history alive.
“We hope to find something very creative, and can get more input by reaching out to the public,” she said.
The submissions include guidelines, including that the original logo creation must be able to be used on merchandise and letterhead.
The shape of Elk County and a bugling elk must be incorporated, according to the ECHS logo guidelines.
The grand prize will include $250 in local gift cards, and submissions are due by Dec. 31, 2020.
The unveiling of the new ECHS will be presented at its annual fundraising dinner in March of next year.
All types of artwork are welcomed, including drawing, painting, mixed media, digital and photo, but must be original.
The ECHS, which reopened June 2, 2020, has modified hours — Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon-4 p.m., and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, visit www.elkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.