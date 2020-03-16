RIDGWAY — The Elk County Historical Society is seeking new board members and volunteers.
The society held its annual membership meeting March 10, where new board members were voted on. Those who were not able to attend the meeting are invited to the annual dinner at the Royal Inn Friday, April 17. The buffet dinner is $25 and there will be a guest speaker. The dinner is a 56-year tradition for the ECHS and is open to the public.
The society invites all members of the community to attend the meeting and learn about the organization and what it does.
Board President Nancy Peterson is hoping to attract younger volunteers who will be the society’s stewards of tomorrow. Since 1964, the ECHS has been preserving historical documents and artifacts related to Elk County. Many of the current board and volunteers have been involved for decades.
“It is one of our priorities to begin building a volunteer base to which we can pass the torch in the future," she said. "Many of our hardworking volunteers and board members are getting older, and we would love to see some fresh faces get involved with the organization."
The ECHS is currently closed for the season, but the museums and genealogy rooms will reopen for regular visits following the annual dinner in April. The ECHS has a collection of thousands of artifacts ranging from historical costumes and firearms to photographs and scientific instruments. Its historic-house museum is a highlight of the collection, and the society is always looking for new volunteers interested in giving tours of the house and museum.
Anyone interested in becoming a board member or volunteer may reach the Society by phone at 814-776-1032 or by email at elkcountyhistory@gmail.com. More information about the ECHS can be found online at elkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.