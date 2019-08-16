ST. MARYS — The Elk County Humane Society is hosting a unique sale of its own during back-to-school month in August.
Due to the overwhelming number of cats and kittens at ECHS in St. Marys, the adult cats adoption fee is $45 instead of $90 — and kittens under 1 year old are discounted by $25.
ECHS Operations Manager Sarah Evers said the shelter has taken in 107 cats and kittens since the beginning of 2019. Currently, ECHS has 15 litters of kittens.
“Population control is essential to stop the mass number of kittens we have coming to the shelter every year,” Evers said. “Spaying and neutering is the only way to decrease the number of stray and feral cats people see in their neighborhoods.”
She receives at least three calls a day, Evers said, from people wanting to surrender kittens.
“It’s not just here — the problem is everywhere,” she said. “Lots of people call from out-of-county (areas) due to their county shelter being full, and we can’t help. All we can do is put them on the waiting list like everyone else from Elk County.”
There are several low-cost clinics and options, such as the Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic in Woodland through the ECHS once a month and the low-cost clinic at the Clearfield County SPCA, Evers said.
“People need to understand that even though the cat isn’t yours, you can still do your part in keeping the numbers down by getting that animal fixed,” she said. “Then there won’t be a litter of kittens every year to find homes for. If we don’t all work together, this problem isn’t going away on it’s own.”
Although it’s better to adopt animals when they are young, Evers said, any time is a good time to adopt.
Kitten season, which begins around the beginning of May, lasts until the weather turns, she adds.
“We are hopeful the cat special will encourage people to at least stop out and take a look of all the great kittens we have available,” Evers said. “Getting them in the door is sometimes the hardest part. Once they’re here we can almost always find them their perfect match.”
For more information, visit the ECHS Facebook page or www.echumanesociety.org.